Twitter 2020 recap: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pregnancy news most liked tweet of the year

Cricketer Virat Kohli's tweet announcing wife and actor Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the most liked post of 2020, Twitter India said in its annual recap.

As 2020 is coming to a close, Twitter India decided to bid farewell to this year with the hashtag "This Happened", which revealed which tweets were the most significant in the country in 2020.

"As we prepare to bid farewell to the year we'll never forget, let's look at the biggest moments that happened on Twitter, but first a quiz! Identify: The most Liked Tweet? The most Retweeted Tweet? The most Quoted Tweet? We'll reveal the answers tomorrow," the microblogging site said on December 7.

The answers to the quiz were revealed on Tuesday, December 8, and the most liked tweet on Twitter in India this year was Virat Kohli's tweet in which he announced his wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.

Kohli had on August 27 shared a picture on his twitter with the caption "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".





The cricketer also started a conversation on social media about paternity leave when he decided to leave the Indian contingent mid-way during the high-profile series against Australia to embrace fatherhood for the first time.

Twitter India handle also said that the most quoted tweet was the one shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan when he announced that he was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The most retweeted tweet of 2020 was Tamil's superstar Vijay's post in which he shared a selfie with a crowd and said "Thank you, Neyveli".

