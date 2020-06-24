Twitter floods with memes, jokes as diesel prices overtake petrol

In an unusual situation, the price of diesel has overtaken petrol for the first time. This unique occurrence has left Twitter confused and angered. While some users are also finding humour in this situation, Twitter since morning has been flooded with jokes and memes making fun of the fact that diesel prices have overtaken petrol. Here are some examples:

Diesel price: Rs 79.88 Petrol Price: Rs 79.40 Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/9HcJQIe05n - Aarti Yadav (@abechalnayrr) June 24, 2020

#DieselPrice#PetrolPriceHike Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in Delhi at Rs 79.88. Diesel prices be like : pic.twitter.com/x6AQrmtuOp - Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 24, 2020

#Diesel#DieselPrice When the bill at petrol pump coincides with your jee rank: pic.twitter.com/jdS5cAfdro - Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020

