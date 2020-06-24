Twitter floods with memes, jokes as diesel prices overtake petrol

In an unusual situation, the price of diesel has overtaken petrol for the first time. This unique occurrence has left Twitter confused and angered. While some users are also finding humour in this situation, Twitter since morning has been flooded with jokes and memes making fun of the fact that diesel prices have overtaken petrol. Here are some examples:
Diesel price: Rs 79.88
Petrol Price: Rs 79.40
Diesel rn: pic.twitter.com/9HcJQIe05n- Aarti Yadav (@abechalnayrr) June 24, 2020
After #DieselPrice hits Rs 79.88/per litre
Petrol be like:#PetrolDieselPriceHikepic.twitter.com/Vksr5iZdvx- Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) June 24, 2020
Rs 79.88#FuelPriceHike
Diesel after successfully crossing Petrol's Price pic.twitter.com/Vo8FsFRDdy- Revolution (@ChangeSays) June 24, 2020
Game of Hikes #DieselPricepic.twitter.com/XI8FYUDchv- ASGAR (@asgarhid) June 24, 2020
Diesel cars owners right now #DieselPricepic.twitter.com/ok6u3F0zxN- ????????? (@MemesBug10) June 24, 2020
Diesel costlier than petrol for first time in Delhi at Rs 79.88.
Diesel prices be like : pic.twitter.com/x6AQrmtuOp- Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 24, 2020
When the bill at petrol pump coincides with your jee rank: pic.twitter.com/jdS5cAfdro- Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020
