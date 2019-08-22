Business Today

Twitter service faces outage in India for an hour

Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: August 22, 2019  | 10:09 IST
Twitter service faces outage in India for an hour
Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platform, recorded 2,764 complaint about the platform outage in India.

Responding to an e-mail query, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Some people in India briefly experienced issues accessing Twitter due to a network issue impacting Android. We have resolved the problem and the service is running again."

Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country.

ALSO READ:INX Media case: P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama, to appear before CBI court on Thursday

ALSO READ:Maruti Suzuki's sales plunge 36% in July; highest fall in two decades

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Social media platform | Twitter | Wednesday | faced outage | India | Several Twitter users | Website Down Detector | platform outage | e-mail query | a Twitter spokesperson | network issue | 3.4 crore users
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close