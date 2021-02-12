Twitterati calls for #BoycottGaana after employee's insensitive tweet on death of VHP activist

#BoycottGaana was trending on Twitter as some people were enraged by a tweet a Gaana employee had posted regarding the recent killing of Rinku Sharma who was an activist of BJP's Yuva Morcha and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The tweet by the Gaana employee was perceived as insensitive by some people who are calling for the employee to sacked from the music streaming service.

After #BoycottGaana started trending on Twitter, Gaana posted a tweet responding to the controversy. The music streaming service wrote, "We do not endorse the beliefs & views of our employees in their personal capacity. Gaana respects religious sentiments of every community in India. We have been apprised of the issue & will take necessary steps at the earliest based on our enquiries".

People on Twitter have also unearthed some old tweets of the Gaana employee in which they are allegedly insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. Irate users urged others to uninstall Gaana app from their mobile phones.

Hey @gaana do you edorse this Anti hindu behaviour while doing business in a hindu majority country? Hey @gaana Uninstalled Ready For #BoycottGaanapic.twitter.com/EoBseHOp9A - ð¯ððð ðð ð©ðððððð (@Bittu_Tufani) February 12, 2021

#BoycottGaana #TanzilaAnis tweets are unacceptable.. She must be taught a proper lesson. Till then keep trending this trend... pic.twitter.com/ijzFnoH8ZZ - SSharma (@devilqueen_87) February 12, 2021

Some gave the app negative reviews on Google Play Store.

I have also uninstalled @gaana with rating nd review and not interested in installing it again.. As there are other better option than this app. No one has given the right to hurt our religious sentiments neither to you nor to your employees.. #BoycottGaana #gaana ðð https://t.co/MkXkFHWfqhpic.twitter.com/bmhCP17ueA - Monika Singh (@iammonikasingh_) February 12, 2021

Rinku Sharma, 25, was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours in Delhi's Mangolpuri. The case was registered with Mangolpuri police station and five people have been arrested in connection with the case, namely Nasruddin, Islam, Zahid, Mehtab and Tasuddin. According to the police, Rinku Sharma was allegedly murdered following a heated argument and scuffle at a birthday party.

