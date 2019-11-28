Uddhav Thackeray's Oath Taking Ceremony: Where, when to watch live streaming

Uddhav Thackeray, President of the Shiv Sena, will today be taking oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony will start from 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Additionally, Uddhav Thackeray will also become the first Maharashtra CM from the Thackeray family and the third Sena man to hold the position.

The last Shiv Sena leader to be on the CM's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after the party's Manohar Joshi, who became the first CM in 1995.

For online updates, readers can follow the BusinessToday.In live-blog, which will provide an accurate and timely update of the event.

One can also watch the live stream of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony on Aaj Tak, Aaj Tak HD and India Today TV. Users can watch the oath-taking ceremony live on Youtube.

Thackeray will be leading a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi -- an alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Also Read: Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Two members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), each from the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, will also be taking oath as ministers along with Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, earlier today, said that he would not take oath today. NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal will be sworn in at the ceremony, Pawar added.

According to the sources, Congress said that Balasaheb Thorat, party's Maharashtra president, and Nitin Raut, former state minister, will also take the oath today.

Uddhav Thackeray has also invited Raj Thackeray, his estranged cousin and MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) president to the ceremony. Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav's son and first-time MLA, also invited Sonia Gandhi, Interim President, Congress, for the oath-taking ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, who is also invited, is likely to skip the ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray due to prior engagements, said sources. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, and MK Stalin, DMK leader, have also been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read: Tata Motors plans to offer VRS to 1,600 employees amid slowdown in auto industry

Also Read: RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr market cap, share price hits all-time high

Also Read: Got an expensive gift this year? Find out if it's taxable