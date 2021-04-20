UGC-NET May 2021 exams postponed; NTA to announce new dates later

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that it has postponed the UGC- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams which were scheduled to begin on May 2. A Ministry of Education tweet stated that Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had advised the NTA to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle exams keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

ð¢Announcement Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank has advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams. Read the official notice ð for more info! pic.twitter.com/RAQFrSnmPO - Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) April 20, 2021

The UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams were initially scheduled to be held between May 2 and May 17, 2021, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. These were to cover 81 subjects.

Postponing the UGC-NET May 2021 exams, NTA in a public notice wrote, "However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam".

The NTA added that the revised dates for the UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) examinations will be announced later and at least 15 days before the exams. The agency has advised candidates to check the official NTA website for the latest updates.

The UGC-NET exams are organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). These exams are conducted for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

