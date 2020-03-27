Business Today
Johnson will self-isolate in 10 Downing Street after being tested by National Healthcare Services (NHS) officials

March 27, 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus - a temperature and a persistent cough and on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer I have taken a test that has come out positive," he said in a tweet. "I am working from home, I am self-isolating and that's entirely the right thing to do."


Johnson will self-isolate in 10 Downing Street after being tested by National Healthcare Services (NHS) officials.

He said that he will continue to communicate with his top teams and lead the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

"Thanks to everybody, who like me is working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household," he said. "That's the way we are going to beat it and we will beat it together."

Johnson yesterday was seen clapping outside No 10 as a part of a national gesture to thank the NHS.

Prince Charles too tested for coronavirus two days back.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Johnson good luck with a tweet.

The UK has reported more than 11,600 cases of coronavirus and 578 deaths.

