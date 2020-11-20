Unbelievable! 'Artist' robot paints Emily Ratajkowski's stunning portrait

Who said only humans are capable of creating and appreciating art? A mind boggling video of a robot creating a portrait in real-time has sprung up many questions on the future of art and artists. The Futurist, a page on Twitter which posts about the future of technology and science, shared a video where a robot arm can be seen drawing a portrait of a woman with a striking resemblance to actor and model Emily Ratajkowski.



This video has garnered 2.5 million views till now. People are curious and there are starkly contrasting opinions on this robot artist. Some believe that this will kill artists and the essence of art altogether, while others appreciate the technology, and are intrigued about what it holds for the future. People also compared it to a laser printer questioning what makes this different from that.

A Twitter user said, "What amazes me is the coding that went in to train the robot to perform the different types of brush strokes to get the right effect on the canvas".

What amazes me is the coding that went in to train the robot to perform the different types of brush strokes to get the right effect on the canvas. â Badri (@badri_nair) November 10, 2020

One user sarcastically wrote, "Miraculous! One day this may be miniaturised and available for every office in the form of a small box, painting on paper using ink or toner instead of paint. The future is amazing!"

Miraculous! One day this may be miniaturized and available for every office in the form of a small box, painting on paper using ink or toner instead of paint. The future is amazing! â Jake - Cube Pushers Local #1312 (@twentysides) November 9, 2020

Sami Leba, another netizen questioned, "Printing from memory or from imagination?"

Printing from memory or from imagination? â Sami Leba âï¸ (@SamiLeba2) November 9, 2020

Another user mockingly shared a video of their printer printing copies in a tweet, "Watch this robot carefully paint a masterpiece in real-time!"

Since art is about perspective, Leonardo Da Vinci's quote on it comes to mind which says, "Perspective is to painting what the bridle is to the horse, the rudder to a ship". Now it's up to you if you see the art or the artist.

Also read: Ratan Tata celebrated Diwali this year with 'Goa', his 'office companion'

Also read: Watch: Bill Gates jumps over a chair during TV interview