Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest. The minister, who holds textiles and women and child development portfolios, took to Twitter to make this announcement.

"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development said in a tweet.

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is campaigning in poll-bound Bihar and has addressed first couple of rallies in the state. The ruling NDA in the state, which is battling anti-incumbency as well as rebellion from the LJP headed by Chirag Paswan who has vowed to dislodge JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar from power, has been going all out to thwart the oppositions attempts to cash in on the situation.

