University of Kota BA Part 2 exam results 2019 declared on uok.ac.in

Kota University result 2019: The University of Kota has announced the results of BA Part 2 annual examination. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at Kota University's official website uok.ac.in.

How to check UoK BA part 2 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university--uok.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'exam and result' section

Step 3: On the homepage click on 'result panel'.

Step 4: Select the type of exam 'Main' or 're-evaluation'

Step 5: Select 'UG' and 'BA part 2 2019'

Step 6: Type your hall ticket number

Step 7: Click on submit to view your results.

Step 8: Download and take print out of it for future reference

The University of Kota was established in the year 2003 by the Government of Rajasthan. Presently, over 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the state namely Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the university.

