Unlock 3.0: New guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga centres from August 5

The government on Monday issued new guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in gymnasiums and yoga centres from August 5. According to the fresh guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued on Monday, it will be mandatory for the people to wear masks and maintain a minimum distance of 6-feet when inside the centres.

The government said that the persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces. "Organisations managing the yoga institutes and gymnasiums shall advise all members, visitors & staff accordingly," the guidelines read.

"Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) can be practised wherever feasible," it added.

People have also been advised to remove

the mask and wear a visor as far as feasible while exercising. Use of masks (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing, the government said.

"Stop the exercise if you feel difficulty in breathing. Check oxygen saturation level. Those having oxygen saturation below 95% should not be allowed to continue exercise. Call central / state helpline / ambulance and refer such persons to the nearest health facility," the guidelines also said.

"Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief and flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly," it said. The people have been advised to install the Aarogya Setu app.

Among other major directions, the government has also asked the owners and managers of gyms and yoga centres to ensure that equipment and machines are placed at a distance of six feet. "Use of outdoor space, if available, is encouraged while the institutes have been asked to create specific pathways for entry and exit of individuals, according to the guidelines.

"For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate," it said.

