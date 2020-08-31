Unlock 4.0: Rajasthan issues guidelines for schools, offices, places of worship; check details

Ahead of the fourth phase of unlocking the economy, the Rajasthan government has issued fresh guidelines on Monday. These guidelines are largely based on what Union Home Ministry announced on Saturday, August 29 . The fourth phase of unlocking, or Unlock 4.0, will take place from September 1-30.

According to the Rajasthan government's order, lockdown will remain in force in all the containment zones till September 30, 2020. The state government added that containment zones will be demarcated and notified by the district collector after taking into consideration the guidelines of MHA or Ministry of Health to the break COVID-19 transmission.

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Moreover, the government has allowed intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions in the containment zones. A list of containment zones will be notified on the website by the district collector, as per the order.

Unlock 4.0: Prohibited activities in Rajasthan

1. School, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain close for students.

2. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, and other similar places will also remain shut till September 30.

Unlock 4.0: List of activities allowed in Rajasthan

1. Online and distance learning will continue as usual.

2. 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work.

3. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

4. Skills or entrepreneurship training have been allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIe) and their training providers will also be permitted from September 21.

5. Higher education institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted. These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with the MHA.

6. Open-air theatres will be permitted to reopen with effect from September 21.

7. Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from September, in a graded manner.

8. International air travel, except as permitted by the MHA, will not be allowed.

9. Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 50 persons, with effect from September 21.

10. Marriage-related gathering can be held by giving prior information to SDM. The state government has permitted the maximum number of guests not more than 50.

11. In funeral -related gatherings, not more than 20 people will be allowed till September 21, 2020. Later 50 people can be allowed.

12. All worship places will be permitted to open from September 7, 2020 with certain protocols.

13. There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission, approval, or e-permit will be required for such movement.

COMMON SAFETY PRECAUTION IN PUBLIC SPACES

As per the Rajasthan government's latest guidelines, wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and workplaces. Each person will have to maintain a distance of six feet ( do gaz ki doori) in public places. Consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco, and spitting in public places have remained prohibited. In workplaces, staggering business hours should be followed. The state government has also asked companies and businesses to continue 'work from home' practice, if possible.

