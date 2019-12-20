Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life sentence, Rs 25 lakh fine

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court has also ordered Singh to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim, which has to be paid within a month.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also directed that the rape survivor be paid an additional Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the mother of the victim.

The Court has also ordered CBI to assess threat perception and offer the necessary protection to the victim and her family. The CBI has also been directed to provide safe house to victim and her family.

The court on Monday had convicted the expelled BJP MLA for the rape of a minor in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar broke down in the courtroom at Tis Hazari District Court complex after he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sengar was found crying along with his daughter and sister.

The MLA was also seen crying after the judge had held him guilty on Monday.

