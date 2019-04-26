UP Board Result 2019: UPMSP likely to declare Class 10th, 12th results tomorrow

Tthe UP Board result 2019 for class 12th students is expected to be announced tomorrow. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, also known as UPMSP, will release the UP Board results of class 12th and 10th 2019 on its official website upmsp.edu.in. However, Uttar Pradesh board students can also download their results from websites like examresults.net, upresults.nic.in.

A total number of 26,11,319 students appeared for the UP Board 12th exam this year. The students can also get their result through SMS. Though there hasn't been any confirmation from the UP Board officials about the exact time of the announcement, it is anticipated that the UP Board 12th result will be declared on Saturday.

In Class 10th and 12th UP board exams, which were held from February 7 to March 2, around 58 lakh students appeared. The UP board Class 10th and 12th exams were conducted across 8,354 schools in the state. According to education experts, Class 10th and 12th board exam results are expected to improve this year as the Uttar Pradesh State Education Board has made several initiatives to maintain good results.

The UP government had also deployed a special task force to track "cheating" in exams. Due to strict vigilance of UP government's special task force, a few cases of cheating during the examinations were reported during these tests. Earlier, UPMSP used to release the UP Board results by the end of May or June. However, the results, in 2018, were declared on April 29.

Here's how to check the UP Board Class 10th, 12th exam result

Visit the official website of the UP Education Board, upmsp.edu.in

Click on Class 12 and 10 results link

Enter your roll number, admit card details and click on submit button

You can save your result for future reference

Check UP Board exam results through SMS

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Sources to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 results

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

examresults.net

