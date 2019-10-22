UP D.El.Ed semester 2 result declared; check on btcexam.in

The Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education D.El.Ed 2018 result for Semester 2 examination on the official website btcexam.in.

The UP D.El.Ed, formerly known as UP BTC, is a four semester course of two years. This year, the UP D.El.Ed examination was held in August.

The UP D.El.Ed examination is for those who wants to pursue teaching as their career in primary or secondary schools. The UP D.El.Ed course is organised by the state government's education board.

How to check UP D.El.Ed semester 2 exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website btcexam.in.

Step 2: Go to result option

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth and captcha code in the form

Step 4: Click on submit option

Step 5: Download the result and take out its print out