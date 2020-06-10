UP govt to recover Rs 2.32 crore from 10 sacked teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated steps to recover a total of Rs 2.32 crore, spent as salary and allowances on 10 teachers in two districts, sacked for securing their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the ten, six were sacked in Shravasti district and four in Bahraich, said officials adding the state's Basic Education Department has issued notices to recover a total of Rs 1.37 crore from six teachers in Shravasti district and Rs 95 lakh from four in Bahraich district.

In Bahraich, the department has issued notices to all six sacked teachers for recovery of varying amounts spent on their salaries and other allowances, Basic Siksha Adhikari Omkar Rana said.

"Last year six teachers were caught working with fake documents in the department, after which they were sacked and FIRs too were lodged against them," he said.

"Among the six, Ajit Shukla had produced fake certificate of TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) and secured the job. He was sacked and after the registration of the FIR, he was also arrested," he said.

Others were Shobhnath of Sant Kabir Nagar, Rajiv Upadhyay of Gorakhpur, Kanahaiya Singh of Balrampur, Manoj Kumar of Etah and Rajkumar of Firozabad, he said, adding these five are still absconding.

"These six teachers had taken over Rs 1.37 crore as salary and other allowances for which recovery notices have been served. If they fail to deposit the amount by June 20, the recovery of revenue will be done by initiating legal action," the officer said.

In Bahraich, BSA Dinesh Kumar Yadav said four teachers -- Kuldeep Kumar, Shishupal, Manish Yadav and Prem Pal -- were in 2018 found working with fake documents and sacked after a probe by Special Investigation Team. FIRs too were lodged against them, he said.

"Recovery notices have been sent to them to realise Rs 95 lakh given to them as salaries and other allowances," he said.

