UPEB releases UP D.El.Ed merit list 2019; check your rank on updeled.gov.in

UP D.El.Ed merit list 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Education Board (UPEB) has released the merit list of UP D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2019. The candidates who appeared for the UP D.EI.Ed 2019 entrance exam can check their state rank on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Board -- updeled.gov.in. Formerly known as UP BTC, the merit has been created on the basis of rank and marks secured by students in the UP D.El.Ed 2019 examination. The UP BTC merit list carries the detail such as a candidate's name, roll number, cut off, rank, and aggregate marks.

How to check UP.EI.Ed 2019 merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website--updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP BTC (D.El.Ed.) link

Step 3: The link will redirect to new link candidates will have to log in

Step 4: Click on submit button. The merit list will be displayed.

Candidates can also fill their choice of college and course on the portal. The last date for admission in the UP D.El.Ed is August 5, 2019 while classes will begin from Tuesday.

