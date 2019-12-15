UPPSC preliminary exam 2019 for PCS, ACF or RFO today; check details

Business Today
UPPSC preliminary exam 2019: Those appearing for the exam need to carry UPPSC PCS 2019 Admit card in colour print and original photo id proof for the exam centre

December 15, 2019
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the preliminary exam for PCS and ACF/RFO 2019 today (December 15). Those appearing for the exam need to carry UPPSC PCS 2019 Admit card in colour print and original photo id proof. Candidates must print their admit card after pasting their coloured photo on it. They also need to carry any of the photo ID cards to the exam centre, including your driving licence, Aadhaar card, passport and PAN card. Candidates also need to carry a blue or black pen for the UPPSC exam centre.

UPPSC: Things to keep in mind

  • Each objective type question will carry a negative penalty for each wrong answer. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.
  • More than one answer for a particular question will also be treated as a negative answer, and marks will be deducted.
  • There will be no negative marking for a question that'll be left black.
  • Those appearing for general recruitment and assistant conservator of forest exams will need to appear for two compulsory papers -- Paper I and Paper-II.
  • The preliminary exams will carry 200 marks each and will last two hours.

