UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: Pradeep Singh bags top rank; check merit list at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services exam 2019 result: The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2019 on Tuesday. Pradeep Singh has secured the first rank in Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third positions respectively. Pratibha Verma is the top scorer among female candidates.

Candidates can check UPSC 2019 results on the official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among other civil services. Most of the qualified candidates (304) are from the general category.

Here's a break-up of the candidates in each category:

General-304

EWS-78

OBC-251

SC-129

ST-67

Total-829

The Civil Services Exam (CSE) results are based on the written exams Civil Services Examination, 2019 held in September and the interviews for personality tests held in February-August. The Civil Services examinations happen every year for the selection of candidates to IAS, IFS, IPS, and other central services.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier civil services.

This year, the Civil Services Exam 2020 was rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Also read: Want to finish that Netflix show over the weekend? New feature allows users to adjust speed

Also read: 5 big challenges for new HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan