UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: 1,186 Junior Assistant vacancies for 12th pass, check how to apply

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for a total of 1186 vacancies for the recruitment of the post of Junior Assistant (JE). All the candidates who are interested in Junior Assistant Recruitment can apply for the position through the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. It may, however, be noted that the last date for filling the application form and fee payment is July 27, 2019.

Here's how to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'Direct Recruitment' under live advertisements.

Step-3: Once the link opens, click on 'Candidate registration'.

Step-4: Enter your details now.

Step-5: Click on Submit.

Step-6: Now, log in using the registration number.

Step-7: Fill up the form and upload the required documents.

Step-8: Pay the fees. It must be noted that the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 185. However, the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay a fees of Rs 95 while the candidates belonging to the PwD category are required to pay a fees of Rs 25.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age of a candidate applying for the UPSSSC Recruitment 2019 must be 18 years. Candidates till the age of 40 are eligible to apply for the post of JE under UPSSSC Recruitment 2019.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent in order to be eligible for UPSSSC Recruitment 2019. Furthermore, the candidates must be able to type 25 words per minute in Hindi and 30 words per minute in English. It may be noted that the candidates who have cleared the DOEACC exam are also eligible to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2019.

