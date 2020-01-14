UPTET answer key 2020 likely to be released today; check important dates, procedure, other details

The exam authority of Uttar Pradesh will be releasing the answer key for the UPTET 2020 exam on Tuesday, January 14. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, which was held on January 8, was conducted in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam authority will be releasing answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all sets-A, B,C, and D on its official website -- updeled.gov.in.

Candidates, those who sat for UPTET 2020 exam, can access answer key by visiting the website.

Here's how to raise challenge in UPTET 2020 exam answer key:

Step 1: Go to updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Go to UPTET homepage

Step 3: Under the candidate service, click on 'UPTET answer keys objection' option

Step 4: Click on 'Fill answer key objection for questions'

Step 5: Enter your-registration number, One Time Password (OTP) and captcha code

Step 6: Pay Rs 500 for any objection on any question. It is to be noted that this amount would get refunded if the objection raised is correct.

The last date to submit UPTET Answer Key Objection is January 17, 2020. The final answer key will released on January 31 and UPTET result will be declared on February 7, 2020.

This year, over 16,00,000 candidates had applied for UPTET 2020 examination.

