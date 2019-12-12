UPTET Recruitment 2019: Admit card released today; here's how to download

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Basic Education Board has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on its official website, updeled.gov.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UPTET 2019 exam can download the admit cards from the official website -updeled.gov.in.
The UPTET 2019 examination will be held on December 22 at different test centres across the state. The admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried to the test centre. Candidates without admit card might not be allowed to appear in the examination.
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level examination which is conducted every year for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teachers for the schools of Uttar Pradesh. On an average over 15 lakh candidates appear for UPTET exam every year.
UPTET 2019 examination: Important dates
- Downloading of Admit Cards: December 12, 2019
- Dates of Examinations: December 22, 2020
- Date to release the provisional answer keys: December 24, 2020
- Last date to accept challenges against answer keys: December 30, 2020
- Result declaration: January 21, 2020
UPTET 2019 exam Admit Card: How to download
- Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPTET 2019 examination: updeled.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, "UPTET registration page".
- Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin to download the admit card
- Step 4: Click on submit.
- Step 5: UPTET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 6: Download it and take print out of the same.