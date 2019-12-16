Used minimal arms to curtail protests: Delhi Police on anti-CAA protest against Jamia students

Delhi Police on Monday gave clarification on its action over the violent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest that took place across Delhi which was allegedly staged by Jamia University students.

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said that the crime branch has started the probe on the matter. He further clarified that minimal use of arms and weapons were used on students and the police had taken several initiative to curb the violent protest.

Randhawa said that around 30 police personnel received injuries, 2 SHO suffered fractures, and one personnel is in ICU. Two FIRs have been registered over riots and arson incidents. He assured crime branch would investigate on all matters.

Randhawa shared his views on viral social media content and videos related to the protest.

"There are lot of rumours going around over this incident (violence near Jamia), I appeal to everyone especially students to not believe in rumours. Action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident," Randhawa said.

Randhawa also commented on Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia saying police entered university without permission: "When we started pushing rowdy elements, they went inside. Police also chased them, stones were being pelted at us. We are doing a detailed investigation".

The officer reiterated that the action would be taken against those who had instigated violence and destroyed public properties during the protest.

Jamia university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force, following the violent protest.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

