Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Result 2019 Live Updates: UBSE to declare board results tomorrow, here's all you need to know

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10th, 12th board results on May 30, 2019. Students can check their results on the official website of the Board- ubse.uk.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their scores on- uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board had conducted the UBSE Class 10th Board exams from March 2 to March 25, 2019. The class 12th board exams were, conducted from March 1 to March 26, 2019.

Last year, Uttarakhand's school education minister Arvind Pandey declared the UBSE Class 10th and 12th board results on May 26. In 2018, as many as 1,49,468 students had appeared for the UBSE Class 10th exams while a total of 1,46,166 students gave the UBSE Class 12th exams. The overall pass percentage in UK Class 10th Result was recorded to be 78.97% while a pass percentage of 74.57% was recorded in UK Class 12th results.

Here's how to check UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019, when it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'UBSE Class 10th Result 2019' or 'UBSE Class 12th Result 2019', as required.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

