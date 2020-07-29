Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2020 to be out today; here's how, where to check

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the results of both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today at 11 am.

Once declared, the candidates can check their results on the official Uttarakhand board websites- ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Students can also access their Uttrakhand board result in 2020 via third-party servers in case the official website doesn't function properly.

How to check Uttarakhand board result on the official website

Step 1: Visit either ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for board exam results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will have to choose either UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your UBSE exam roll number and other login credentials to log in

Step 5; Your result will flash on the screen

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

The UBSE Result 2020 will be declared in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and UBSE chairman RK Kunwar at the UBSE headquarters in Ramnagar. According to several reports, the results of UBSE class 10 exams and UBSE class 12 exams are being announced together keeping in mind the delay due to lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus and admission into higher education institutions. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for UBSE Class 10 exams 2020 and UBSE Class 12 exams 2020. Out of these, 1, 49, 950 appeared for Class 10 examinations whereas 1, 24, 867 appeared for Class 12 examinations.

Also read: Will PUBG Mobile be banned? All you need to know