Want a free ticket? Just work out in front of this machine at Anand Vihar Railway Station

Railways Minsiter Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share a video of a unique machine installed at the Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi. Anyone who exercises in front of the newly installed squat machine will get a free ticket.

Goyal also called it a "unique experiment" to encourage fitness. In his tweet the minister said, "Fitness ke Saath Bachat Bhi: Unique experiment for inculcating fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway station. Platform tickets are available free of charge if you exercise here."

The 25-second video shared by the minister shows a man doing squats in front of the machine. The machine sensor detects the number of squats and issues a ticket.

This 'unique experiment' is in line with the Fit India Movement that PM Modi flagged off at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi last year. The objective of the Fit India Movement was to encourage people to adopt a sports-based lifestyle and to inculcate physical work in their regular lives.

This campaign was supported by famous people from different walks of life, be it from the entertainment industry or from the sports fraternity. The Sports Authority of India tweeted a video of Shilpa Shetty motivating the people to join the Fit India Movement.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared his mantras for fitness as part of the Fit India Movement. He also lauded PM Modi for this initiative and said that it is imperative that people include physical activity in their daily lives.

