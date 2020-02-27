Warren Buffet got iPhones as gifts, but preferred a $20 phone

Apple CEO Tim Cook had gifted Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffet several smartphones for the last many years. Buffet has finally accepted Apple CEO's gift. He announced on Monday that he would no longer be using his $20 flip phone.

Buffett told CNBC in an interview that his Samsung SCH-U320 flip phone is gone and has been replaced by a brand new iPhone 11. Buffett had been a long time user of the 'flip phone' and had publically resisted the shift towards smartphones, even though the entire world was making the move.

Buffet said that he is an 89-year-old man who is just getting used to the smartphone and he has not figured out how to use all of its features. Buffett said that he had not purchased the smartphone but it was gifted to him by Tim Cook.

Buffet revealed this information while he was talking about smartphones and how crucial a product they have become. Buffett was last seen using the flip phone in 2019.

According to CNBC, Tim Cook in an interview back in 2018, had said that he would personally fly out to Ohama if Warren Buffet ever required technical help in setting up a smartphone. The headquarters of Berkshire Hathaway is located in Ohama, Nebraska.

Buffett, whose company Berkshire Hathaway owns 5.6 percent of Apple, said that he would only be using the iPhone 11 for basic phone calling. Berkshire owned more than 245 million shares of Apple, worth nearly $72 billion.

According to The Verge, Buffet had already been using an iPad for research and stock trading.

Buffett's shift away from the 'flip phone' comes at a time when they are making a comeback of sorts. Flip phones Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip were released in the market last year. Motorola, who were famous for their flip phones, recently unveiled the RAZR 2. The new generation of flip phones has high prices and sleek designs.

