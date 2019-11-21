Watch: Bundles of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 notes rain from Kolkata building as DRI raids premises

Bundles of money rain from a building in Kolkata (left), bystanders collect notes (right)
It was peculiar sight in Kolkata when currency notes started raining out of a building. Money was thrown out of the sixth floor of a building on Bentinck Street in Kolkata while officials from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were conducting a search in a private office on the floor.
Video clips show currency notes of denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 being pushed out of a sixth floor window with a floor wiper. Bystanders made bank as they collected fistfuls of currency notes raining from up above.
DRI officials had gone to search the office of an import-export company over allegations of duty evasion, PTI reported. Reinforcements were sent after the money rain incident and the search continued.
#WATCH Bundles of currency notes were thrown from a building at Bentinck Street in Kolkata during a search at office of Hoque Merchantile Pvt Ltd by DRI officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/m5PLEqzVwS