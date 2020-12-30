Watch: Shocking videos of earthquake from Croatia

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake which rocked Croatia Tuesday night has claimed 7 lives so far. The search for survivors has been going on since last night. The damages were restricted in and around the town of Petrinja, 50 kilometres away from the capital Zagreb.Watch some videos of the dreadful earthquake which hit Croatia.





Spinechilling moment of earthquake during live tv in Croatia pic.twitter.com/3TqrJ1we7v â Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 29, 2020

Strong earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia (6,3 magnitude), felt in the Slovenian parliament, Ljubljana. I just hope and pray that there are no casualties!ð pic.twitter.com/lVFW63uXTO â Domen Gorensek (@Domen_G) December 29, 2020

#Croatia#earthquake 6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Croatia

Slovenia nuclear plant shut as precaution after Croatia earthquake â spokeswoman pic.twitter.com/s01HUIrNjt â Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) December 29, 2020

Le immagini vengono da petrinja (croazia). Un #terremoto di Magnitudo 5,2 ha colpito ieri la cittÃ . Oggi una nuova scossa (6,4) Ã¨ stata avvertita a Zagabria. La scossa ha raggiunto Il Friuli (Trieste in particolare) ed il Veneto (Padova e Treviso). Si temono vittime #earthquakepic.twitter.com/MdpmUQvomy â Maquelloemario (@mariomachille) December 29, 2020

This young boy was pulled from the rubble in the town of Petrinja, in Croatia after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the country.



There are reports of at least six deaths, âmany" injuries and damaged buildings near Zagreb.



Read more on the #earthquake: https://t.co/bWdk7v45bupic.twitter.com/xHSFafImoz â Sky News (@SkyNews) December 29, 2020

if youâre religious pray for croatia and people in sisak and petrinja pic.twitter.com/XCusRZv4Ui â klarað¦â¡âs teja (@KILLMYBORDERSZ) December 29, 2020

In the nearby town of Sisak, also badly damaged by the quake, schools opened their sports halls to those who could not sleep at home.

The earthquake, which hit around 1130 GMT according to the US Geological Survey, rattled Petrinja and the surrounding area just a day after a smaller earthquake struck in the same vicinity, causing some damage to buildings.

