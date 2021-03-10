Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar pranks medical staff during coronavirus test

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar pranked a medical staff during a coronavirus test before the match against England Legends. As a medical staff took the nasal swab of Tendulkar, he screamed, pretending to be in pain. The staff member got scared and then the legendary cricketer smiled and revealed that he was just acting, drawing some laughs from the back.

Tendulkar posted the video on his Instagram and said, "I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood". The Bharat Ratna recipient also hailed the healthline workers for their immense effort amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tendulkar wrote, "Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!"

Tendulkar along with former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Mohammed Kaif are playing for the India Legends team in the 'Road Safety World Series', which started on March 5 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The other players include Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and Vinay Kumar. So far, India Legends have won three matches and lost one.

The other teams that have participated in the Road Safety World Series are Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, England Legends and Bangladesh Legends. The T20 League aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads and create awareness towards road safety in the country.

Also read: PV sales grow 17.9% in Feb amid supply chain challenges: SIAM

Also read: LIC's IPO price estimates range from Rs 400 to Rs 600 per share