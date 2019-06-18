Water Crisis: IT firms in Tamil Nadu suggest work from home, reduce use of washrooms

In what seems to be the worst water crisis that the state has faced in years, the Information Technology (IT) companies in Tamil Nadu have come up with different ways to tackle the issue. Tankers and alternative sources are being looked at to quench the thirst, though at a fortune, as management of several IT majors is looking to cope with water shortage.

News agency PTI quoted industry sources as saying that quite a few top companies along Old Mahabalipuram Road, also known as the IT corridor, and the Siruseri IT Park have "orally" asked employees to work from home.

"While some teams which are required for taking up day to day operations have been asked to come to office", many others, including software professionals, have been assigned 'work from home duty', the news agency quoted an employee of an IT major located in suburban Sholinganallur, as saying.

Chennai and its neighbourhood areas have witnessed an extended summer this year after the deficient north east monsoon in 2018 which led to depleted ground water levels.

Meanwhile, another employee of a software firm in suburban Singaperumal Koil said the water situation has resulted in decreasing the number of bathrooms, the report added. "For example, if there are 10 bathrooms on a floor, only two have been made available for employees due to water shortage", he said.

