WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 declared on wbjeeb.in; here's how to check

WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 declared: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) declared the WBJEE EVETS result 2019 on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the results from the WBJEEB official website, wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations to Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (BVSc&AH) in the faculty of Vetrinary and Animal Science under the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences can access their results today.

Candidates who have cleared the WBJEE EVETS exam will be called for a counselling and seat allotment process.

Here's how you can check the WBJEE EVETS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.in

Step 2: Click on EVETS option

Step 3: Click on EVETS Result/Rank Card Link

Step 4: Enter EVETS application number, password and your DoB

Step 5: Once you feed in your details the WBJEE EVETS Result 2019 and rank card will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take printout for future reference.

About WBJEEB:

Constituted in 1962 by the Government of West Bengal, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was formed to conduct joint entrance examinations for admission to various institutions in the state, including medical, engineering and technological courses.

