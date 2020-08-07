WBJEE Results 2020 declared; How to check on wbjee.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results were declared today at the official WBJEE website. Candidates who appeared for the WBJEE for admissions into undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes of West Bengal can check their results on the official website- wbjee.nic.in.

Here's how to check WBJEE Results 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'WBJEE 2020 result' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in credentials such as roll number and birth date

Step 5: Hit the Submit button

Step 6: Your result will display on screen

Step 7: Download and save for future use

WBJEE 2020 comprises two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 tests Mathematics whereas Paper 2 tests Physics and Chemistry. This paper was conducted on February 2 in the offline format. According to the state board, around 1.1 lakh students appeared for the WBJEE exams 2020.

The WBJEE results are usually declared between May and June but this year, it was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak and the lockdowns imposed to control its spread. Around 51 per cent students from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBHSCE), 31 per cent students from CBSE, 3 per cent from ISC and 15 per cent students from other boards cleared the WBJEE this year.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB 10th result date not decided yet