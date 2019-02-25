Weather update: Light rainfall, thunder showers reported in Delhi NCR, to continue tomorrow as well

The cold weather is likely to stay a while as Delhi and its adjoining regions such as, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, received light rainfall today afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted fog for Monday morning with generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon and thunder shower towards the evening. The precipitation is likely to last till February 26.

The weather department predicted that cold day conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

Private weather monitor Skymet Weather Services predicted that eastern parts of the city have started to see some rains and rain belt will cover more areas of the national capital including the NCR region. Moreover, tomorrow, rain intensity is expected to see an increase further.

Pollution levels have also improved marginally in the entire region due to strong and dry north-westerly winds, it added.

Early today, Delhiites woke up to a bright sunny morning with cold breeze but weather suddenly changed in afternoon with moderate rain and thundershower lashing the national capital region.

"A fresh western disturbance along with its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to affect northwest India from tomorrow," IMD stated in its weather forecast.

The weather department warned that fairly widespread to widespread rain and snow along with isolated thunderstorms/hailstorms are likely over western Himalayan region during next 48 hours and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the same period.

Peak activity is likely to happen on February 26, it said, adding that strong surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely over plains of northwest India, mainly over Punjab, Haryana and West Rajasthan tomorrow.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on February 26, it said.

