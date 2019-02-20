Weather update: Rain and hailstorm likely in Delhi-NCR

Winter season in Delhi-NCR is likely to stay a while as weather experts have forecast that rain will intensify on February 21 as cyclonic circulation will move towards Haryana and Punjab, as per ANI report.

Private weather monitor Skymet Weather Services predicted that Delhi and its adjoining regions such as, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad may receive moderate rain and thundershowers. The precipitation is likely to last till February 22.

Early today, Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning as various parts of the national capital received light drizzle due to the active Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, along with its induced cyclonic circulation over North Rajasthan adjoining Punjab region.

In the last 24 hours from 08:30 am on Tuesday, Narela recorded 3 mm of rain, followed by Safdarjung Observatory and Aya Nagar with 1.6 mm. Meanwhile, traces of rain were also observed over the Ridge region, according to Skymet Weather.

As per Skymet, the sky over the national capital will remain mostly cloudy. "In fact, thunderstorm activity accompanied with light hailstorm may also be a possibility over few areas."

"Few spells of rain and thundershowers with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm activity will continue over Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South, South East, South West, West Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad of Delhi and NCR during next 48 hours," it said.

Skymet's forecast said that day temperatures over the city and its nearby areas are expected to drop and may even settle somewhere around 20 degree Celsius due to rains and cloudy sky. However, night temperatures will increase and settle 3 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius above normal.

