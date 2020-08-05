West Bengal senior cop, who is also a doctor, fulfils 'twin responsibilities' in COVID times

An IPS officer posted in West Bengal's Malda district is using his medical expertise to help his colleagues in the force to fight the COVID-19 battle.

H M Rehman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) of Malda district, did his MBBS and MD before cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Rehman told PTI on Tuesday that he started monitoring the health issues of policemen in the district after being prodded by Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Rajoria who motivated him to use his medical expertise.

An MD in community medicine, Rehman said he uses his skills in guiding the police personnel who are susceptible to the contagion while doing field duty.

He said of the 250 police personnel infected with COVID-19 in Malda district, 201 are now free from the disease.

Even 156 have joined their duties.

"For the more aged personnel in the service, we have ensured they are not pushed to frontline duty at this juncture. And for those afflicted by the virus, my job is to keep their morale high. I ask them to follow all precautions as we talk regularly over phone and be positive," Rehman said.

The senior police officer, who has asked all members of the force to follow basic safety protocols while doing duty, said his phone number is available for junior colleagues 24x7.

Rehman joined as ASP (Hqs) in February this year.

"I am a policeman and also a doctor. I have to fulfil my twin responsibilities to fight the COVID battle by making people aware of the deadly virus and telling them to be cautious to defeat the contagion," he said.

