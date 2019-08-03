West Indies vs India 1st T20 , ODI, test series: full schedule, where to watch; all you need to know

West Indies vs India 1st T20 is about to start in a few hours on Saturday, August 3. The match will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The T20 three-match series will be played between August 3 and August 6. After that India will take on West Indies in ODI matches which will start from August 8 till August 14. Both the teams will also play test match series, which will kick-off on August 22 and will conclude on September 3.

The first T20 match between India vs West Indies will be played under cloudy skies, with possibility of thunderstorm. The match will begin at 8 pm IST. The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary .The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

According to ICC's official website, India is at fifth spot, in the current T20 ranking while West Indies is at number 9. There is a ICC T20 World Cup around the corner in 2020 which will be be held in Australia.