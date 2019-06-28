What's so special about the 1984 batch of IPS officers?

In a rare coincidence, IPS officers of the 1984 batch have ended up creating history. At least 10 IPS officers of this batch are now at the helm of country's key security establishments, including RAW, IB, NIA, and NSG. From newly appointed senior IPS officer Samant Kumar Goel as the Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and Arvind Kumar as the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) -- all the high profile posts are led by the 1984 batch of IPS officers.

Here's a list of other top officials of the 1984 batch who are serving as head of premier security establishments in India.

1 YC Modi, Director General, NIA: Yogesh Chander Modi is a 1984 batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He was appointed as the chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. YC Modi was a part of the Special Investigation Team on the Gujarat riot cases when PM Modi was the chief minister of the state. YC Modi has worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for around 10 years from 2002-2010 and 2015-2017.

2 Sudeep Lakhtakia, Director General, NSG : In January 2018, Telangana cadre officer Sudeep Lakhtakia was posted as DG in the NSG. Prior to this, Lakhtakia was a special DG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

3. Rajesh Ranjan, Director Genral, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): Ranjan, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was appointed as head of CISF on April 10, 2018. He will remain the CISF chief till November 30, 2020.

4. Rajnikant Mishra, BSF chief: Senior IPS officer Mishra became the chief of Border Security Force (BSF) on September 27, 2018. He is also a 1984-batch officer, who had serves as the chief of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) earlier.

5. SS Deswal chief of ITBP: Deswal, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was appointed as chief of Indo-Tibetan Bporder Police (ITBP) in October last year. A Haryana cadre officer, Deswal had earlier served as the SSB director general.

