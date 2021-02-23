WhatsApp to turn off messages for all who reject new privacy terms

WhatsApp has said that users won't be able to read or send messages from its messaging app if they do not accept new privacy terms and conditions by 15 May.

WhatsApp, in its FAQ page, explaining what happens to its users who do not accept the terms by May 15 deadline, said, "If you haven't accepted by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you won't have full functionality of WhatsApp until you accept. For a short time, you'll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won't be able to read or send messages from the app."

WhatsApp's policy for inactive users states that accounts are "generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity."

Last month, Facebook-owned instant messaging service received backlash from some of its users in India - its biggest market - after it said that WhatsApp users had until February 8 to agree to the planned privacy terms if they wished to continue using the service. "To give you enough time to review changes at your own pace and convenience, we've extended the effective date to May 15th," added WhatsApp while extending the deadline.

WhatsApp already shares some user information with Facebook, such as IP address and purchases made via the platform.

WhatsApp, following the backlash, said its planned privacy update had created confusion among some users.

The platform in its blog post, "We've heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There's been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts."