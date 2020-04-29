White House unfollows PM Modi, President Kovind on Twitter

The White House has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official account on Twitter. The official residence of the President of the United States of America has also unfollowed President Ram Nath Kovind, PMO India, US Embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in the US on the social media platform.

A few weeks ago, media reports surfaced that White House had started following PM Modi, PMO India and President of India's Twitter accounts. PM Modi and President Kovind were the only world leaders who were followed by the White House on Twitter.

The reports had emerged after India agreed to supply hydroxychloroquine to the US. India cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug in the first week of April.

Subsequently, the White House started to follow 19 Twitter accounts, including PM Modi. Back then, the White House had 21.5 million followers. However, now it is following 13 accounts and has gained 0.5 million followers.

