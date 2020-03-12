WHO releases video on precautionary steps to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has come up with an animated video on 7 steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the 30-seond video, WHO explains the 7 steps people need to take to be safe from the virus.

The video advises people to wash hands frequently, avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose, cover the mouth while coughing with a tissue or elbow, avoid crowded places, stay at home when feeling unwell, seek medical care on-call first if needed and stay aware of latest information shared by WHO.

The WHO on Wednesday announced that the coronavirus can be considered a pandemic.

A pandemic is associated with the geographic spread and not its character. When a disease or an infection spreads worldwide, it is considered a pandemic.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation was "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."

"Therefore, we made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he added.

In India, the number of cases has risen to 73. The Indian government has suspended several visas and issued an advisory on travelling during the outbreak. It has also asked officials to look for locations to build quarantine units.

