Why is hashtag 'Ancient Pakistan' trending?

Twitter is a gift that keeps on giving. In the latest, Indians on Twitter woke up to unexpected -- and unfounded -- history lessons from Acting Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Qamar Abbas Khokhar. The bureaucrat shared a reimagined picture of Taxila in 'ancient Pakistan'. What exactly is ancient Pakistan, wondered Indians on Twitter. If the collective memory served right, then Pakistan came into being in 1947.
Khokar posted a reimagined photo and said, "An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient Pakistan 2,700 years ago near today's Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini."
An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient #Pakistan ðµð° 2700 years ago near today's #Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini.â Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) December 13, 2020
Needless to say, Khokhar was the victim of some of the choicest trolling. "Your history begins in 1947. There is no ancient Pakistan," said a user while another said, "What is this Ancient Pakistan? Lal Krishna Advani Ji is older than the existence of Pakistan."
But Khokhar is not the one to give up easy. He shared two videos of 'ancient Pakistan' that shows how the region was the bed of civilisation. "Dear neighbours! Here are some more details about ancient Pakistan," he said.
Dear neighbours! Here are some more details about ancient #Pakistan ðµð°. pic.twitter.com/83mXsgVcreâ Qamar Abbas Khokhar (@mqakhokhar) December 13, 2020
"Both Panini, the first linguist in the world, and Chanakya Kautaliya, the world famous political philosopher, were sons of the soil of ancient Pakistan," he claimed.
It is unclear if his follow up tweets clarified anything or only enthused netizens to correct him further.
This is called re-writing of #history. #Invention of ancient Pakistan to claim historic Taxila #University as part of Pakistani civilisation !â SP Shukla (@Prakashukla) December 14, 2020
Who had even heard of #Pakistan 2700 years ago ? I am equally dismayed at the thought of great scholar Panini being called a Pakistani ! https://t.co/iByu9LPRxc
There was no ancient Pakistan. There was no Pakistan before Aug 14-15, 1947, let alone 2,700 years ago. Panini & Chanakya taught at Takshashila university. Chanakya mentored Chandragupta Maurya whose empire was spread across the Indian sub continent, capital at Patliputra (Patna) https://t.co/U3DwSGZNIJâ shrikant malviya (@ShriMalviyaIN) December 14, 2020
Advani is older than ancient Pakistan https://t.co/Jm2JhL3wmcâ Nemo (@nirmalyadutta23) December 14, 2020
Every history u cited is correct except for the part that it was part of Ancient Pakistan. There was no Pakistan and no Pakistani history.â Sanatan Bharat (@SanataniBharat) December 14, 2020
Give of one quote of Chanakya or Panini where they mentioned the word Pakistan.
Bharat or Bharatvarsha is mentioned multiple times https://t.co/v4SJuLFJqU
Ancient Pakistan? Do you mean ancient India?. Sharad Pawarji is more ancient then Ancient Pakistan or for that matter Advaniji too..â Abhishek (@abhishekgite) December 14, 2020
Searched for 'Ancient Pakistan'...found this! pic.twitter.com/iecKyCuvpNâ iamVY (@iamVY5) December 14, 2020
after watching the trend Ancient Pakistan ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/46MgIv2WTfâ ur._Felicia (@TechieDr) December 14, 2020
