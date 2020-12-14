Business Today
Acting Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Qamar Abbas Khokhar shared a reimagined photo of Taxila University and said that it existed in 'ancient Pakistan' 2,700 years ago

December 14, 2020 | Updated 16:09 IST
Why is hashtag 'Ancient Pakistan' trending?

Twitter is a gift that keeps on giving. In the latest, Indians on Twitter woke up to unexpected -- and unfounded -- history lessons from Acting Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam Qamar Abbas Khokhar. The bureaucrat shared a reimagined picture of Taxila in 'ancient Pakistan'. What exactly is ancient Pakistan, wondered Indians on Twitter. If the collective memory served right, then Pakistan came into being in 1947.

Khokar posted a reimagined photo and said, "An aerial, reconstructed view of Taxila (Takshashila) University, which existed in ancient Pakistan 2,700 years ago near today's Islamabad. Over 10,500 students from 16 countries studied 64 different disciplines of higher studies taught by scholars like Panini."

Needless to say, Khokhar was the victim of some of the choicest trolling. "Your history begins in 1947. There is no ancient Pakistan," said a user while another said, "What is this Ancient Pakistan? Lal Krishna Advani Ji is older than the existence of Pakistan."

But Khokhar is not the one to give up easy. He shared two videos of 'ancient Pakistan' that shows how the region was the bed of civilisation. "Dear neighbours! Here are some more details about ancient Pakistan," he said.

"Both Panini, the first linguist in the world, and Chanakya Kautaliya, the world famous political philosopher, were sons of the soil of ancient Pakistan," he claimed.

It is unclear if his follow up tweets clarified anything or only enthused netizens to correct him further.

