World Environment Day 2020: Theme, importance of biodiversity, more

The World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year. This day focuses on the importance of environment conservation and sustainable living and is celebrated across more than 15 countries. According to the UN, "The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment."This year, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the day will be celebrated via its first-ever online campaign.

What is the theme of World Environment Day 2020?

The theme for the Environment Day this year is 'Celebrating Biodiversity'. With 1 million plants and animal species on the verge of extinction, there has never been a more important time to focus on this issue than now. This year also saw wildfires ravage the Amazon rainforest, the Australian bushfires and locust attacks in India as well as Africa. Colombia will host the World Environment Day in partnership with Germany.

Importance of biodiversity

People are dependent on biodiversity in ways that are sometimes not recognised or appreciated. Human well being is ultimately dependent upon the ecosystem and availability of freshwater, food and fuel sources that are imperative for good human health and productive livelihoods.

Any imbalance or loss to biodiversity can lead to significant direct and indirect impacts. The indirect effects include impacts on livelihoods, income, and local migration.

Here are a few quotes to inspire you to work towards conservation of the environment:

"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it."- Robert Swan

"Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!"- Leonardo Di Caprio

"What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another."- Mahatma Gandhi

"The environment is everything that isn't me."- Albert Einstein

"He that plants trees loves others beside himself."- Thomas Fuller

"The future will either be green or not at all."- Bob Brown

"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."- Margaret Mead

