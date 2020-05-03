World Laughter Day 2020: Check history, importance, inspiring quotes

Every year on May's first Sunday World Laughter Day is observed to raise awareness about laughter and its healing benefits. This year the day falls on May 3, 2020. More than 70 countries around the world celebrate World Laughter Day on the first Sunday of May.
The World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India. The day was arranged by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.
Kataria who was inspired to start the Laughter Yoga movement in part by the facial feedback hypothesis, which postulates that a person's facial expressions can have an effect on their emotions.
FAMOUS QUOTES ON LAUGHTER
- "The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter," by Mark Twain
- "Laugh, and the world laughs with you. Don't, and the world laughs at you," by Fakeer Ishavardas
- "A day without laughter is a day wasted," by Charlie Chaplin
- "The earth laughs in flowers," by Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "Laughter is America's most important export," by Walt Disney
- "and our few good times will be rare because we have the critical sense and are not easy to fool with laughter," by Charles Bukowski