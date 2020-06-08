World Oceans Day 2020: Effect of ocean pollution; check out theme, quotes, wishes

Across the world, June 8 is celebrated as World Oceans Day. This is an annual celebration with the purpose of encouraging people to appreciate the oceans and take necessary steps to protect the oceans of the world

The first World Oceans Day celebrations were held in 1992 following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Brazil. In 2008, it was decided by the UN General Assembly that as of June 8, 2009, the day will be officially celebrated as 'World Oceans Day' by the UN.

Effect of water pollution on oceans

World Oceans Day has always been seen as a movement against polluting the oceans as the waste material being thrown into the oceans is potentially dangerous for the human race. The rate at which water pollution has grown in recent years is alarming. Plastic waste, decreasing levels of water, impurities in water, and others, are causing massive harm to the oceans which will ultimately reflect on all humans.

According to a multitude of experts, it is high time now to take action against water pollution. On World Oceans Day people from around the world come together to discuss the issue of water pollution and share innovative ways of saving the oceans for future generations.

World Oceans Day 2020 Theme

The theme for World Ocean Day 2020 has been decided as 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean'. On World Ocean Day 2020 events, rallies, seminars and lectures will be held across the world by people to raise awareness about the danger that oceans are in. All celebrations have been shifted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Ocean Day 2020 Quotes and Wishes

If one is interested in spreading the message of conservation oceans among their friends, family and colleagues, here is a collection of quotes and wishes which can be used to increase awareness of World Ocean Day.

Today, World Oceans Day is here to remind us all that oceans are the most beautiful and most precious creation of the Almighty and we must respect them and save them to make our lives happier.

Ww may not realise but Earth will never be the same if our oceans vanish. Oceans are our source of life and we must join hands to protect them. Happy World Oceans Day.

As we celebrate World Oceans Day today lets all take a minute to look back at our carelessness around water bodies like beaches and acknowledge how that has impacted mother earth. This World Oceans Day lets all pledge to work towards nature's sustainable development.

"Let's make the ocean what we dream of it to be." - happy oceans day 2020

"The ocean is in trouble. Make a difference. Lend a hand." - world ocean day 2020

"We dream in colours borrowed from the sea." - happy world oceans day 2020

Oceans are not just water bodies, they are our source of life and it is time we protect and save them. Happy World Oceans Day.

