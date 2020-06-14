Xiaomi launches Mi Power Bank 3 with 30,000 mAh battery; check price, other details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its largest power bank - Mi Power Bank 3 - with a massive 30000mAh battery capacity. Xiaomi's latest power bank would be able to hold enough juice to charge the latest iPhone SE over 10 times and its flagship Mi 10 smartphone around 5 times. New iPhone SE has a battery capacity of 1821 mAh, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a 4780 mAh lithium-ion battery.

The latest power bank from Xiaomi, with a big upgrade over Power Bank 2, has currently been launched in China, but Xiaomi is likely to bring its latest power bank to other international markets, including India.

Price

The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 costs CNY 170, (approximately Rs 1,800) in China, and if the company decides to bring the Power Bank 3 to the Indian market, the expected price of Rs 1,800 could be quite attractive.

Recently, Xiaomi's rival Realme has also launched new power banks in China and is now expected to launch in India. The Mi Power Bank 3 is available for sale via JD.com starting June 18 in China.

Connectivity and Features

Xiaomi Power Bank 3 features two full-size USB-A ports with 18W output, one USB-C and one micro USB connector. You can get from the USB-A and USB-C ports.

The power bank also comes with a low-current mode for small gadgets like smartwatches or Bluetooth earbuds, which have trouble charging from some power banks. Most power banks have issues providing the required current to these devices.

Power Bank also comes with smart compatibility mode, which helps different brands of mobile phones and tablets, to meet the needs of photographers, couriers, outdoor anchors, backpackers, among others.

The Mi Power Bank 3 would be able to charge at up to 24W from its USB-C port and would take around 7.5 hours for its battery to be charged 100 per cent. The micro USB port's power handling capacity, however, is only limited to 18W.

