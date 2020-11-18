You can spend 24 hours with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan at their Delhi residence; Check out how

Spending a night with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at their home is something that fans can only dream about. Well, not anymore as Airbnb is giving a chance to a lucky SRK fan duo to spend 24 hours with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at their Delhi residence.

Fans can log on to airbnb.in to apply for a special contest, which if they win, will give them a chance to spend a night with the Khans at their residence located in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi. The deadline for applying for the context is 11:59 pm November 30, 2020.

"The city Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership," said Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan about the contest. The residence has been designed and decorated by Gauri Khan herself.

Contestants stand a chance to win a one-night stay on February 13, 2021, at The Khan's residence. Check-in time for the winners would be around 12:00 pm on February 13 and check out time would be 12:00pm February 14. Airbnb has also said that it will provide flight tickets for non-Delhi residents if they win. People not residing in India are not allowed to participate in the contest. The winner of the contest will get to choose who they want to take with them but the other person must be more than 18 years of age.

"Gauri has also curated a personalised experience for the guests which includes - a festive dinner of Khan family favourites and movie marathon of Shah Rukh's most notable and favourite films. Guests will leave this extraordinary experience having spent a day in the life of the Khans, with personalized keepsakes from the family as a treasured memory of this unique event," says a message on the Airbnb website.

How to apply for the contest:

1. Go to the https://www.airbnb.com/homewithopenarms page ("Site" );

2. Click on the "Apply now" button;

3. Accept these Official Rules;

4. Complete and submit the application form by providing all required personal and contact details, submitting a personal essay, and answering all mandatory questions in English (" Entry").

Eligibility Criteria

1. The participant must be over 18 years of age and should be an Indian citizen residing in India.

2. Should hold a government recognised identity card or a passport that will remain valid through 6 months from the end of prize travel;

3. Hold or be entitled to any authorisation required to travel to Delhi to redeem the prize;

4. Be available and willing to travel to Delhi, India to be there on 13 February 2021, including all return travel time and the stay

5. Be in sufficient physical condition to participate in the prize and travel in general.Also Read: Why Gulshan Grover's visa to Morocco was rejected because of Shah Rukh Khan