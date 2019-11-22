Zomato delivery boy turns hero, rescues 7-month old in Mumbai

A Zomato delivery executive is winning hearts after he rescued a baby girl in Mumbai. The delivery executive Ravi Dhokare saved the 7-month old baby girl of Devendra after she choked on some food.

Devendra, 38, who works at a construction company was set to travel to Nashik on November 15 when this incident happened. He said that he woke his daughter up to feed her before preparing for the trip but she suddenly choked and threw up the dal-rice she was being fed. After the reflux she appeared to be gasping for air. Devendra told Pune Mirror that he rushed to seek medical attention in the fear that she might stop breathing.

Devendra soon found out that there was no doctor at the neighbourhood clinic in Vadgaonsheri so he ran to the main road to get some help.

Meanwhile, Dhokare had just logged into the Zomato delivery app and was headed to Viman Nagar to pick up an order for delivery. On his way he spotted the panicking father with his daughter in arms. He stopped and offered him a ride to the nearest hospital.

Dhokare told the daily that they first reached Salunke Hospital which was 2 km away but there was no doctor on duty. From there, they had to rush to the Jadhav Hospital near Inorbit Mall which was another 2.6 km away. There they were told by the attendants to rush to Columbia Asia Hospital at Kharadi.

The delivery executive used his knowledge of the internal roads and lanes to reach the hospital in time. Dhokare said that the hospital informed them that the condition of the child was serious and admitted her to the emergency ward. He stayed there with the father till the child was stable.

He said that he informed the customer of the situation. "They empathised and accepted the delay very kindly," said Dhokare to the daily. It has been a week since the incident and Dhokare is in constant touch with Devendra.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal lauded the delivery executive for his actions. "Hats off, Ravi! Our delivery partners continue to inspire us to do better everyday," he said.

Hats off, Ravi! Our delivery partners continue to inspire us to do better everyday. https://t.co/n6JU9MYZsD - Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 22, 2019

Twitter users echoed Goyal's sentiments and called Dhokare a hero. Some even said that he needs to be rewarded and awarded for his actions.

Also read: Meet Meghana Das, a Zomato food delivery executive and Congress candidate for Karnataka civic polls

Also read: Zomato's revenues spike a whopping 225% in H1; burn rate down 60%