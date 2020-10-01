Zoo removes 5 foul-mouthed parrots for swearing at visitors

A British zoo had to temporarily remove five African grey parrots from public view after they started swearing at visitors.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre, which opened in 2003 is home to over 1,500 parrots.

The five grey-colored parrots--Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade, and Elsie joined the Wildlife Centre on August 15 this year.

The keepers of the wildlife sanctuary said the birds encouraged each other to keep cursing and had to be removed from the main door aviary.

"We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we've never had five at the same time," the center's chief executive, Steve Nichols told media. Nicholas added none of the zoo's visitors complained about the parrots, and most found them amusing.

"When a parrot tells you to 'f*** off' it amuses people very highly," he said. "It's brought a big smile to a really hard year."

Nichols said he will put all five of them in an off-shore enclosure with the intention that hopefully, they will start learning the other parrot's noise that is around.

"They are African grey parrots and they are very, very good at learning vocalisations from all sorts of noises", he added.

The birds are not the first at the park to cause a stir.

Earlier this year, Chico the parrot went viral on social media with his version of Beyonce's 'If I Were a Boy'. He now has his own Instagram page.

