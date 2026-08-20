Beyond grey walls: These 5 buildings turned architecture into a visual explosion

Temple rainbow
India’s Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu turns architecture into a living canvas of colour. Built over centuries, this massive religious complex spread across more than 150 acres is surrounded by 21 towering gopurams, each covered with vibrant pigments and intricate three-dimensional figures that transform the spiritual space into a visual spectacle.
Barcelona magic
The Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona looks less like a concert hall and more like a structure from a fairytale. Designed by Lluís Domènech i Montaner in 1908, the building blends Art Nouveau, Gothic Revival, Romanesque and Moorish influences, with every stone, column and decorative detail carrying layers of colour and symbolism.
Emerald building
The De Bijenkorf department store in Eindhoven challenged the idea that modern architecture had to look cold and plain. Designed by Italian architect Gio Ponti in 1969, the massive windowless structure was transformed into what critics describe as a glittering emerald field, turning an ordinary concrete façade into a bold piece of modern art.
Detroit cathedral
Detroit’s Guardian Building earned the nickname “Cathedral of Finance” for a reason. Built in 1929 by architect Wirt C Rowland, the Art Deco skyscraper uses nearly two million orange-toned bricks and terracotta tiles on the exterior, while its grand lobby dazzles with a three-storey ceiling covered in colourful geometric tiles.
Tokyo experiment
Tokyo’s Reversible Destiny Lofts are not just colourful homes—they are an architectural experiment. Designed by Shusaku Arakawa and Madeline Gins in 2005, the unusual rental complex uses bright cylinders, spheres, uneven floors and unexpected shapes to create an environment designed to challenge daily routines and stimulate residents.